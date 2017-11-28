Anton wins gold

Warragul swimmer Anton Risch set a record time in winning gold in the under 12 breaststroke at the recent Victorian Sprint Championships.

The event was held across two days at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre (MSAC), with Anton qualifying for the freestyle and breaststroke finals.

He swam a time of 35.04 seconds in the breaststroke to not only win the gold medal, but also break an “out of Gippsland” record that has stood since 2002.

Anton finished 10th in the freestyle final.

One of 16 Warragul Water Warriors to qualify for the elite event, Anton’s sister Izzy also had a great swim. She placed fourth in the under 11 breaststroke, missing bronze by a mere 0.06 seconds.