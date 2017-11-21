Home Sport Walsh century rescues Lyrebirds

Brayden Notman chipped in with 38 to keep the momentum going for Hallora in the division four match, as Warragul wicketkeeper Toby Shelton watches on. Shelton finished the innings with five stumpings.

An extraordinary century from Jeff Walsh has helped Buln Buln post a hefty total against Western Park, with the veteran’s knock rescuing the Lyrebirds from early danger.

Striding to the crease with the scoreboard reading 4-48, and with the usually reliable Corey Jagoe, Rhys Holdsworth and Bryce Monahan all back in the shed, the situation was grim for Buln who were staring down the barrel of a dismal total.

Tyler McDonald was at his best the with the new-ball and enjoying the use of the Eastern Park pitch, and the pressure was well and truly on.

However, Walsh was largely unperturbed and found a willing ally in the form of Brent Eastwell.

