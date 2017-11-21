Walsh century rescues Lyrebirds

An extraordinary century from Jeff Walsh has helped Buln Buln post a hefty total against Western Park, with the veteran’s knock rescuing the Lyrebirds from early danger.

Striding to the crease with the scoreboard reading 4-48, and with the usually reliable Corey Jagoe, Rhys Holdsworth and Bryce Monahan all back in the shed, the situation was grim for Buln who were staring down the barrel of a dismal total.

Tyler McDonald was at his best the with the new-ball and enjoying the use of the Eastern Park pitch, and the pressure was well and truly on.

However, Walsh was largely unperturbed and found a willing ally in the form of Brent Eastwell.