No vote from Broadbent

McMillan may have delivered a convincing “yes” vote in the same sex marriage survey, but Member for McMillan Russell Broadbent will stand by his personal beliefs and not support legislation.

When same sex marriage legislation is presented to the House of Representatives, Mr Broadbent said he would honour the commitment he gave to people that a no vote would be his position. The bill is not subject to voting on party lines but will be a conscience vote.

While his stance, whether it is a no vote or abstaining to vote, is against the wishes of 62.7 per cent of his electorate, Mr Broadbent said he would not change his mind.

“It’s not about the numbers. I made it clear that this was my position and this would be my vote."