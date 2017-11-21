Gulls kick off on Good Friday

Warragul will kick off its Gippsland League campaign on Good Friday, hosting Morwell in the second annual Good Friday match between the two clubs.
Reigning Gippsland League premier Leongatha will unfurl its premiership flag on the opening day of the season, hosting Wonthaggi Power in another Good Friday clash.
The remaining round one games take place the following weekend, with Moe hosting Drouin, Bairnsdale taking on Traralgon in a twilight fixture and Sale meeting Maffra in a standalone Sunday clash.
The first senior football grand final rematch of the season is scheduled for round four when Maffra makes the trek to the Parrots’ nest, while A grade combatants Traralgon and Drouin renew hostilities at Traralgon in round six.