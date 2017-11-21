Excellence award for Gazette

The Warragul and Drouin Gazette won the Victorian Country Press Association’s major award at the annual photography, advertising and journalism awards in Melbourne on Friday.

The Gazette won the overall newspaper excellence award (circulation over 6000) and was runner up in best news story for a series of articles on Baw Baw Shire’s purchase of Utopia pet lodge. Its sister paper, The West Gippsland Trader won best print advertisement (over 6000) with a full page advertisement for Ray White, Drouin.

Judge Janine Buesnel said The Gazette was packed with local faces, stories and businesses marketing their goods and services to the local community and audience.

“With almost 120 years under their belt this publication is sticking to what it does best – covering local stories and being the voice of the community it circulates in.