Emma’s success blogging

In days of old it may have been a personal diary or journal that grabbed people’s attention but today it’s the modern, digital version that is engaging thousands of people who follow their favourite bloggers.

Thorpdale’s Emma Steendam is inspired by the “community” she has created through her blog “She Sows Seeds.”

And the way she engages with her audience also caught the attention of judges in a recent national competition in which Emma was named “Bupa Blogger of the Year.”

She Sows Seeds is mostly a personal blog – rural living and community pride. But with two daughters, Eleanor and Harriet, Emma says the girls create a “virtual community” for her to write about, which on many occasions crosses that line into “mummy blogging.”