Coloured silage for charity

Rainbows of colour are not unusual on the West Gippsland horizon but a Nilma North dairy farm has transformed its paddocks into a colourful landscape.

The carefully planned and coloured coded silage stacks on Frank and Janice Elliott’s farm are a talking point for passers-by, but they also raise money for three cancer research organisations.

Pink silage bales were a regular feature in the Elliotts’ paddocks when they decided to support the breast cancer fundraiser.

But then blue was added for prostate cancer and this year purple silage wrap was added for the Starlight Foundation.

“Silage bales can look pretty boring in the paddock,” said Janice, “so we wanted to do something interesting and at the same time give to important charities.”