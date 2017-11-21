Home News Coloured silage for charity

Coloured silage for charity

Posted on by editor
Frank Elliott with grandchildren Alisha Elliott and Oscar Stewart at the silage stack on their Williamsons Rd property at Nilma North.  The stack features about 180 bales, carefully placed to create a rainbow of silage bales on the landscape. 

Frank Elliott with grandchildren Alisha Elliott and Oscar Stewart at the silage stack on their Williamsons Rd property at Nilma North.  The stack features about 180 bales, carefully placed to create a rainbow of silage bales on the landscape. 

Rainbows of colour are not unusual on the West Gippsland horizon but a Nilma North dairy farm has transformed its paddocks into a colourful landscape.

The carefully planned and coloured coded silage stacks on Frank and Janice Elliott’s farm are a talking point for passers-by, but they also raise money for three cancer research organisations.

Pink silage bales were a regular feature in the Elliotts’ paddocks when they decided to support the breast cancer fundraiser.

But then blue was added for prostate cancer and this year purple silage wrap was added for the Starlight Foundation.

“Silage bales can look pretty boring in the paddock,” said Janice, “so we wanted to do something interesting and at the same time give to important charities.”

    Tagged with: , , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature