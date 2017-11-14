Home Schools Darnum Primary School Writing shared

Estelle Eade shows her mum Sonya Eade some of her work at the Darnum Primary School writer’s café.

Darnum Primary School combined national bandanna day with its annual writer’s café recently.

Students had spent the year working on a variety of writing topics, themes and stories before inviting guests including parents, grandparents and other relatives to share their work.

Guests shared a Devonshire tea with students reading their stories, and those of other students, to their relatives.

The school also supported national bandanna day, with bandannas available for students to buy for $5.

National bandanna day is the major fundraising and awareness campaign for CanTeen Australia. Held on the last Friday in October, the powerful campaign has generated more than $30 million to support young people affected by cancer.

