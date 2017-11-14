Writing shared

Darnum Primary School combined national bandanna day with its annual writer’s café recently.

Students had spent the year working on a variety of writing topics, themes and stories before inviting guests including parents, grandparents and other relatives to share their work.

Guests shared a Devonshire tea with students reading their stories, and those of other students, to their relatives.

The school also supported national bandanna day, with bandannas available for students to buy for $5.

National bandanna day is the major fundraising and awareness campaign for CanTeen Australia. Held on the last Friday in October, the powerful campaign has generated more than $30 million to support young people affected by cancer.