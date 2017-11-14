Home Schools Ellinbank Primary School Unusual walk to school

Enjoying a stroll around the farm are Ellinbank Primary School students (from left) Olivia Thorne, Harriet Etherington, Jim Thorne, Eli Twining, Archer Thorne, Thomas Moser and Erika Reynolds holding baby Everly.

October was ‘walk to school’ month and Ellinbank Primary School had an unusual way to walk to school.

Every student from the school participated, along with several parents and the teachers.

Baw Baw Shire Councillors Mikaela Power and Peter Kostos also joined the walk, along with Baw Baw Shire Community Recreation Officer David McMahon.

The school was led through the laneways and paddocks of the government run Ellinbank Dairy Research working farm by farm managers Greg Morris and Lianne Dorling.

Students were given a guided tour of the farm, stopping along the way to learn how the farm works and some of the interesting wildlife that live there.

