Twin centuries for Parkers

Western Park’s Sam Serramondi plays an expansive drive through the off-side during the division four match against Drouin.

Twin centuries from Matthew Wakefield and Sanjaya Gangodawila have propelled Western Park to a thorough demolition of Yarragon.

The Warriors were simply unstoppable on a day where the Panthers were forced to toil.

In pursuit of 165, Western Park began day two at 0-18, and the tone for the day was set in the very first over – with Tyler McMillan dispatching the second ball of the afternoon over the boundary.

He raced to 44 before Gamini Kumara was able to induce a false shot, and Yarragon may very well have believed a haul of wickets was on the way for their superstar all-rounder.

However, the scalp of McMillan proved to be Kumara’s only wicket for the day, as Matthew Wakefield and Joel Batson’s 100-run stand carried the Warriors to victory before tea.

