More than a thousand people gathered under blue skies on Saturday for Remembrance Day services across West Gippsland.

The day commemorates the signing of the Armistice at the 11th hour of the 11 the month of and originally honoured those whose had died in World War I.

It now remembers those who died in all wars.

In Warragul hundreds of people gathered for the short service.

Wreaths were laid by community groups, individuals and school students.

Mayor Joe Gauci said it was the 99th anniversary of the date which stopped hostilities in World War I from 1914 to 1918.

He said it was a time to pay respects to more than 60,000 people who paid the ultimate sacrifice in that war.