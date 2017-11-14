Cousins represent Victoria

Longwarry netballers Amity Stephens and Holly Stephens will soon show their skills in Brisbane whilst representing Victoria at the Australian Indoor Netball Junior National Championships.

After three months of training and learning indoor netball rules at various metropolitan locations, the cousins will play in the 14 and under girls team in Brisbane from November 25 to December 2.

Amity and Holly have had hugely successful 2017 seasons with Longwarry Netball Club. Amity won the club’s under 15 best and fairest trophy whilst Holly won the league and club best and fairest awards as well as being part of a premiership team in the under 13 competition.