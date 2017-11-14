Building site crime

Building contractors and local police are appealing for residents in developing estates to be their eyes and ears for crime at construction sites.

Residential estates in Warragul and Drouin have become hot spots for crime over the past 12 months with significant increases in burglaries and thefts from construction sites.

An initiative developed from meetings between building contractors and local police is set to target offenders through increased security and working closely with residents.

Warragul Police senior sergeant Duncan Bartley said police and contractors were working together to send a message to offenders that they were taking construction site crime seriously.

But, he said, the initiative more importantly focussed on community assistance in being the eyes and ears once contractors leave their sites.