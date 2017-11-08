Umpire coach recognised

Gippsland Umpires Association head coach Paul Vaughan has been recognised for his outstanding work in 2017, taking out the inaugural Greg Sidebottom Memorial Umpire Coach of the Year award at the AFL Victoria community awards night on Friday.

Several of Victoria’s top community coaches, volunteers and umpires were recognised at the awards night, held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

More than 400 guests were in attendance for the annual event which celebrates the contribution of the state’s best grassroots umpires, NAB AFL Auskick volunteers, Australian Football Coaches Association (AFCA) recipients and the tireless work of more than 78,000 volunteers across the state.