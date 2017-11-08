Home News Siblings win half marathon

Siblings win half marathon

Peter Cutler crosses the line and sets a course record for the half marathon.

The Geoff Watt Memorial Fun Run had another distinct family flavour to it, with siblings Peter Cutler and Emily Barkley taking out the half marathon events.

A local dairy farmer from Buln Buln, Peter has now won the Geoff Watt half marathon five times. He event returned home to milk his cows after completing the hilly course.

Pete’s sister Emilie Barkley has also tasted multiple success in the half marathon, taking out his year’s event to go back-to-back following a second-placed finish in 2015.

With a new course for this year’s event, both set course records. This year’s course set off from Tarwin St, along Pharoahs Rd to the top of the golf course and Dollarburn Rd.

