Jindivick shows fight

Jindivick’s Flynn Pallot cuts through gully during the successful run chase in the under 14 match against Drouin.

A fighting innings from Jindivick has seen them just topple Drouin’s score of 76 in the weekend’s under 14 action, making 7-85 to win.

Runs were shared as Drouin’s Ryan Maric (3-8) and Bill Gibbons (2-9), triggered a mini-collapse to leave hearts in mouths for Jindivick players, however the lower order saw them home.

An amazing spell of bowling by Hallora saw them thrash a young Ellinbank team.

Defending 209, Hallora needed just 11.1 overs to skittle the Bankers for 10. Liam Serong (5-3) was the star, causing a collapse of 7-0 as Brad Ward and Brayden Notman each chimed in with two wickets.

Batting again, Hallora made 3-43 as Ellinbank fought hard in the field.

 

