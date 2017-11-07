Walk for Prems success

Warragul’s first Walk for Prems has been hailed a success, with more than 230 participants from across Gippsland raising more than $6000 for the Life’s Little Treasures charity.

Event organiser Serena Arnold said St Paul’s Anglican Grammar School donated its facilities for the event, which saw more than 230 participants walk together in support of the 48,000 premature or sick babies born in Australia every year.

“We had mid-230s on the day when we only expected to get 50, and raised well over $6000 for the charity,” she said.

“We had people from all over Gippsland.

“We’d like to make it an annual event, and families have said they would like to be involved to make it bigger and better next year.”