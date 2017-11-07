Pause to remember

Returned soldiers and service personnel will join local residents for Remembrance Day commemorations at cenotaphs across Baw Baw and Cardinia Shires on Friday and Saturday.

In 2017, November 11 marks the 99th anniversary of the Armistice which ended the First World War (1914–18).

The Trafalgar-Thorpdale RSL will host eight commemorations, with five of those to be held on Friday.

Commemorations, including wreath laying, will be conducted at the following cenotaphs.

Friday:

Aberfeldy (9.30am start); Erica (11.30am); Hill End (2.30pm); Walhalla (10.30am); Willow Grove (1.30pm).

Saturday:

Bunyip (10.45am); Drouin (assemble 10.15am for 10.30am start); Darnum (10.45am); Longwarry (11am); Narracan East (9.30am); Noojee (10.30am); Thorpdale (10am); Trafalgar (10.45am); Warragul (10.30am for 10.45am).