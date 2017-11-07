Home News Pause to remember

In 2017, November 11 marks the 99th anniversary of the Armistice which ended the First World War (1914–18).

Returned soldiers and service personnel will join local residents for Remembrance Day commemorations at cenotaphs across Baw Baw and Cardinia Shires on Friday and Saturday.

The Trafalgar-Thorpdale RSL will host eight commemorations, with five of those to be held on Friday.

Commemorations, including wreath laying, will be conducted at the following cenotaphs.

Friday:

Aberfeldy (9.30am start); Erica (11.30am); Hill End (2.30pm); Walhalla (10.30am); Willow Grove (1.30pm).

Saturday:

Bunyip (10.45am); Drouin (assemble 10.15am for 10.30am start); Darnum (10.45am); Longwarry (11am); Narracan East (9.30am); Noojee (10.30am); Thorpdale (10am); Trafalgar (10.45am); Warragul (10.30am for 10.45am).

