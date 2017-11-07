Home News Campaign to buy historic building

Campaign to buy historic building

Posted on by editor
Supporters of the campaign to have the community buy the redeveloped Old Drouin Butter Factory premises include, from left, Vin Bibby, Rhona Hendrick, Des Hughes, Sue Osborn and Tim Wills.

Supporters of the campaign to have the community buy the redeveloped Old Drouin Butter Factory premises include, from left, Vin Bibby, Rhona Hendrick, Des Hughes, Sue Osborn and Tim Wills.

Drouin can get its own ready-to-use community hub for a mere half-a-million dollars.

The once-off opportunity is for a community group to buy the Old Drouin Butter Factory in South Rd.

The venue has been redeveloped over the past 30 years as a mix of café/restaurant, meeting rooms, two theatres and art gallery space with the potential to add sales points, artists workshop spaces and community gardens.

The building has been progressively upgraded from a derelict state by three members of the O’Donnell family.

The only surviving member of trio Ken O’Donnell now wants to sell.

His first offer is for a not-for-profit community body to take it over as a live music, visual arts and community centre.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature