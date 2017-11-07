Campaign to buy historic building

Drouin can get its own ready-to-use community hub for a mere half-a-million dollars.

The once-off opportunity is for a community group to buy the Old Drouin Butter Factory in South Rd.

The venue has been redeveloped over the past 30 years as a mix of café/restaurant, meeting rooms, two theatres and art gallery space with the potential to add sales points, artists workshop spaces and community gardens.

The building has been progressively upgraded from a derelict state by three members of the O’Donnell family.

The only surviving member of trio Ken O’Donnell now wants to sell.

His first offer is for a not-for-profit community body to take it over as a live music, visual arts and community centre.