Home News Protest march at Tonimbuk

Protest march at Tonimbuk

Posted on by editor
Mount Cannibal Preservation Group spokesman Bill Pearson shows a poster drawn by noted cartoonist Mark Knight promoting an upcoming community walk to highlight opposition to plans for a quarry next to the reserve.

Mount Cannibal Preservation Group spokesman Bill Pearson shows a poster drawn by noted cartoonist Mark Knight promoting an upcoming community walk to highlight opposition to plans for a quarry next to the reserve.

Opposition to a proposed quarry near the Mount Cannibal reserve at Tonimbuk will be reinforced at a community walk on November 12.

The Mount Cannibal Preservation Group and Friends of Mt Cannibal are spearheading the protest march at which any members of the public are welcome to join.

It is the latest step in a campaign that has already been running about 10 years to stop plans for the Hansons Quarries development on properties adjoining the reserve.

Renowned cartoonist Mark Knight, who lives in the area, has thrown his weight behind the walk drawing a poster promoting it.

 

    Tagged with: , , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature