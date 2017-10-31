Protest march at Tonimbuk

Opposition to a proposed quarry near the Mount Cannibal reserve at Tonimbuk will be reinforced at a community walk on November 12.

The Mount Cannibal Preservation Group and Friends of Mt Cannibal are spearheading the protest march at which any members of the public are welcome to join.

It is the latest step in a campaign that has already been running about 10 years to stop plans for the Hansons Quarries development on properties adjoining the reserve.

Renowned cartoonist Mark Knight, who lives in the area, has thrown his weight behind the walk drawing a poster promoting it.