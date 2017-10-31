Home News Indigenous mural inspires

Community College Gippsland student Harley Nicklen in front of the finished mural at Warragul Community House.

The front entrance to Warragul Community House has been made brighter thanks to a program to open the house to younger people in the community.

Having received a grant from Baw Baw Shire Council last year, the house welcomed local artist Maureen Quigley as artist in residence to guide a project by students from Community College Gippsland.

Indigenous students at the college attended the house every Tuesday afternoon for two terms to paint murals to adorn the front entrance.

Ms Quigley said the students had been inspired by country, with bush, mountains and animals represented in their paintings.

