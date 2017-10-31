Home News Illana shows X-Factor

Posted on by editor
Illana Massaro from Trafalgar snag “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus, and took out top prize.

Bunyip Community House hosted another successful children’s X-Factor recently.

The show opened with 2016 winner Ava Rose Houben-Carter performing.  Following her win in last year’s X-Factor, Ava went on to play the part of Cossette in Les Miserables at the National Theatre in St Kilda.

The event attracted 15 acts, with children from Trafalgar through to Pakenham taking part.  Some acts had returned for another shot at the title, while others performed for the first time.

Illana Massaro of Trafalgar was crowned winner for her performance of “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus.

