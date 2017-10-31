Drivers ignore new rule

A Hallam man was intercepted by police allegedly speeding near Trafalgar on Thursday night.

Warragul Police intercepted the Toyota Camry on the Princes Fwy at Trafalgar East, after allegedly detecting the vehicle travelling at 136 kilometres/hour in a 110 km/h zone.

The driver, a 22 year-old Hallam man was issued with a penalty notice for speeding and a second penalty notice for failing to keep left unless overtaking.

Police said they were disappointed that the majority of cars passing police following the intercept did not slow to 40 km/h.

The new 40 km/h speed limit rules were introduced in July and require drivers to slow to 40 kilometres per hour when passing a stationary or slow moving emergency services vehicle responding to an emergency.