Crowned champion

Year seven St Paul’s Anglican Grammar School student Alexandar Mirkovic was crowned national champion for his division at the recent Taekwondo National Championships in Bendigo.

Alexandar competed in the 34 to 37kg red belt 12-14-year-old males, winning his first fight 20 to 13 against a Victorian competitor and then winning his second fight 28 to 24 against a competitor from Brisbane.

In the final he competed against another Victorian competitor, winning a close 13 to 12 battle, to be awarded with the gold medal and the champion title.

Alexandar is part of the Elite Sports Performers (ESP) Program at St Paul’s.