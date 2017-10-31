Athletes in action

Following horrendous weather last week that saw some events being abandoned, Warragul Little Athletics Centre ran a full program in cool conditions on Saturday.

Athletes in the under 11 to 16 age groups participated in javelin and 1500 metres, while younger athletes took to the hurdles.

Results:

6F: 100m Xanthe Dalton 24.16, Ellie Cassidy 26.88.

6M: 100m Tyler Boltong 19.26, Darcy Orgill 21.53, Tayte Mimichiello 23.85, Xavier Rees 26.36, Jackson Fowler 33.10.

7F: 100m Sophie Cassidy 19.13, Abbey Wilson 21.41, Tessa Naus 21.41, Zarah Osterlund 27.95.

7M: 100m Aleksei Jackiw 20.09, Maxwell Lyons 21.10, Damien Davis 23.85, Nathan Timewell 24.35, Michael Waide 25.84.

8F: 100m Sophie Rees 19.34, Alannah Pote 19.63, Rebecca Lilford 21.40, Maree Jose 22.06, Zoe Armstrong 22.78, Ellie Conway-Boulton 23.47.

8M: 100m Lachlan Light 18.67, Declan Lott 19.05, Riley McMillan 20.04, Nathan Waide 22.25, Jensen Vugs 25.68, Jay Garratt 29.68.