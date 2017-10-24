Home News Stalwarts join Poppy Appeal

Stalwarts join Poppy Appeal

Warragul RSL stalwarts, from left, Dave Rackett, Ron Blair and Hugh McDonald have been busy sorting the wide range of items for sale during the annual Poppy Appeal that continues until Remembrance Day on November 11.

The most difficult decision to make with the annual “Poppy Appeal” to support war veterans and their families is not whether to buy a token but which one from the many choices now on offer.

One thing that hasn’t changed though is the purpose of the appeal – to support the welfare of war veterans, widows and families.

At Warragul’s RSL clubrooms the band of members that organise the local appeal have been hard at work getting organised for a busy next couple of weeks selling Poppy Day tokens ahead of the appeal’s culmination on Remembrance Day, November 11.

