Stalwarts join Poppy Appeal

The most difficult decision to make with the annual “Poppy Appeal” to support war veterans and their families is not whether to buy a token but which one from the many choices now on offer.

One thing that hasn’t changed though is the purpose of the appeal – to support the welfare of war veterans, widows and families.

At Warragul’s RSL clubrooms the band of members that organise the local appeal have been hard at work getting organised for a busy next couple of weeks selling Poppy Day tokens ahead of the appeal’s culmination on Remembrance Day, November 11.