Joel makes USA debut

Former Neerim footballer Joel Whitford is beginning to make waves as a punter in the United States, helping the University of Washington Huskies to a 6-1 start to the football season.

Having secured a three-year scholarship with the University of Washington, where he is also completing an architecture degree, Joel took to the field for the Huskies’ first game against Rutgers.

Whitford impressed in his debut for the purple and gold, with two of his punts finishing inside the two-yard line to turn field position around and made it tough for Rutgers to get out of their own end zone.