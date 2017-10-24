Hallora win grand final rematch

Fraser Duncan played the quintessential captain’s knock to help Hallora claim victory in their division one grand final rematch against Western Park.

The Kangaroos (8-151) claimed a thrilling four-run win over the Warriors (147).

Having lost the toss Hallora were sent in, and James Vela looked to immediately dominate Sam Batson, belting the first two deliveries to the boundary.

However, Batson was up to the challenge and castled Vela off the third ball – with the aggressive opener unable to match his run-scoring efforts of last week.

Brett Williams came and went quickly – caught off the bowling of Tyler McDonald for just two – but Hallora rebuilt through a 48-run stand between Duncan and Whibley.

Western Park maintained the pressure with the ball and took regular wickets, but the thorn in their side was Duncan.