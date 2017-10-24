CPR to Stayin’ Alive

The Palmerston St Kiosk in Warragul was rocking last Monday to the sounds of the Bee Gees Stayin’ Alive.

It was not a rock event but CPR training for restart your heart day.

The song is the perfect tempo for chest compression and local Ambulance Victoria paramedics were making the most of loud music to attract a crowd.

The paramedics were taking people through the basics of CPR using mannequins to ensure people could respond in the event of an emergency.

Paramedic Sarah Finlay said it was important people learned CPR and the day was all about raising awareness.

She said in the event of cardiac arrest 10 per cent of people would suffer brain damage and only 10 per cent would survive.