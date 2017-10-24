Breath tests for 300 drivers

A police traffic operation saw 342 drivers breath tested at the Victoria and Sutton street roundabout in Warragul last Tuesday morning.

With eight officers overall manning all four entry points to the roundabout, Warragul Police acting sergeant Lauren Kimberley was happy to report no offences were detected over the one hour traffic operation.

Ms Kimberley said the operation, bringing together Warragul Police and Baw Baw Highway Patrol officers, was ultimately about trying to reduce the road toll and vehicle collisions.

“In Baw Baw, we’ve had four fatal collisions and 39 serious injury collisions this year,” she said.

Ms Kimberley said there was evidence that conducting PBTs (preliminary breath tests) showed a positive effect on driver behaviour and vehicle collisions. She also highlighted the importance of having a police presence in the community.