Big Blokes raise $180,000

West Gippsland’s biggest fundraiser, the Baw Baw Big Blokes Barbecue, raised $180,000 on Friday for prostate cancer and several other causes.

A total of 660 people attended the event at Lardner Park.

Guests enjoyed a day of fine hospitality and top line entertainment and again reached deep into their pockets during the fundraising which included live and silent auctions, table draws and raffles.

Entertainment was a big hit with comedian and former Warragul resident Mick Neven providing the laughs.

Urologist Dr David Dangerfield presented in his unique style on the risks of prostate cancer, encouraging men once they hit 50 years of age to discuss testing options with their general practitioner or earlier for men with a family history.