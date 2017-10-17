Home News Video captures Poowong legends

Video captures Poowong legends

Poowong dairy farmer Matt Wilson says since he moved to Poowong, he has been made to feel a part of the community.

Poowong residents have good reason to think of themselves as legends and now a video has been launched celebrating the town’s “legendairy” status.

In June, Poowong was announced the “legendairy capital of Gippsland” by Dairy Australia.

What makes this town such a special dairy community is now featured in a video that not only embraces the environmental beauty of Poowong’s landscapes but the people that make the town tick.

Dairy farmers, community members and even the school principal feature in the video that celebrates Poowong’s dairy pride.

Described as “God’s land” the video captures the beauty of Poowong’s fertile rolling hills that are home to the dairy farming community.

