New pound opens

Baw Baw Shire’s new animal pound is up and running at Longwarry North.

Seven impounded cats and five dogs were relocated from the old pound in Galloway St, Warragul, to the upgraded premises, formerly the privately run but now closed Utopia Pet Lodge, last week.

Baw Baw council bought the facility on five acres of land for $1.2 million in August last year.

The upgrade that enabled the pound to be transferred to Longwarry North last week was needed to comply with State government codes of practice.

It involved compliance works on existing dog enclosures, construction of 18 new cat enclosures and a cat adoption area.

Stage two improvements estimated to cost about $230,000 will include another 22 dog and four cat enclosures, dog and cat isolation areas, a dog exercise yard, improved security and a solar power system.