Longwarry bowl big win

Longwarry bowlers travelled to Warragul to open the WGBD pennant season on Saturday.

Division three had a comfortable 85-shot win while division six went down in a five-shot narrow loss.

Division three: Longwarry 6/143 defeated Warragul (3) 2/58.

Elio Meggetto, Judy Eastwell, Kenneth Towt and Barry White (skip) defeated David Gatewood’s team 41/11.

Well led by skip Barry, Longwarry played a great team game to record a comfortable 30-shot win.

Glenn Pask, Lloyd Maisey, Ken White and Slim Eastwell (skip) lost to Steve Pallot’s team 18/22.

In an even contest, Longwarry was just beaten by a more consistent Warragul team.