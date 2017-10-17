Indigenous carnival

Local indigenous footballers helped Gippsland to another competitive effort at the statewide Koori football and netball carnival in Ballarat.
The Ballarat Community Consortium, led by official host Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative, worked with the NAIDOC committee to deliver the carnival which brought together about 4000 participants from across Victoria, along with their friends and families.
Aiming to defend their title from Bendigo the year prior, the Gippsland Yeerung/Gippsland Warriors team were challenged but proved up to the task, qualifying for the finals.
Advancing to the grand final, Gippsland Yeerung/Gippsland Warriors put in a strong effort, going down by just three goals.