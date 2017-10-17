Home Sport Indigenous carnival

Indigenous carnival

Posted on by editor
Bernie Wells (middle) joined his sons Jason and Danny in helping Gippsland to another competitive effort in the statewide carnival played at Ballarat.

Bernie Wells (middle) joined his sons Jason and Danny in helping Gippsland to another competitive effort in the statewide carnival played at Ballarat.

Local indigenous footballers helped Gippsland to another competitive effort at the statewide Koori football and netball carnival in Ballarat.

The Ballarat Community Consortium, led by official host Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative, worked with the NAIDOC committee to deliver the carnival which brought together about 4000 participants from across Victoria, along with their friends and families.

Aiming to defend their title from Bendigo the year prior, the Gippsland Yeerung/Gippsland Warriors team were challenged but proved up to the task, qualifying for the finals.

Advancing to the grand final, Gippsland Yeerung/Gippsland Warriors put in a strong effort, going down by just three goals.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature