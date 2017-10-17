Homeless man speaks out

“Be aware there’s a lot of homeless in the area and that it can happen to anyone. Nobody is excluded from it. You don’t even realise it, until you’re there.”

This is the key message from Gippsland resident Paul Turenko who is helping to break down the stereotype of a “homeless man” by sharing his story.

He didn’t sleep under a park bench. He didn’t beg on the streets. He speaks and presents well. And he is the face of a mostly unseen homeless problem facing Gippsland.

It was just five years ago that a series of events left Paul without a roof over his head and forced to sleep on friend’s couches.