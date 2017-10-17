Brett rides for Chris

Drouin resident Brett Smith is getting on his bike this month.

He aims to ride at least 500 kilometres during the month to raise money for children’s cancer research.

Already he’s picked up $2000 in sponsorships and is hoping that amount will swell considerably, at least to the $5000 he raised when he took part in the Great Bike Challenge for the first time last year.

Brett said he is riding in memory of a friend Chris Wiseman who died of cancer aged 42 and for the children that get cancer.

“I want to help out those little buggers because I can’t imagine what kids that have cancer go through”.