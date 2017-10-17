Home News Brett rides for Chris

Brett rides for Chris

Posted on by editor
Brett Smith is riding his bike this month to raise funds for children’s cancer research.

Brett Smith is riding his bike this month to raise funds for children’s cancer research.

Drouin resident Brett Smith is getting on his bike this month.

He aims to ride at least 500 kilometres during the month to raise money for children’s cancer research.

Already he’s picked up $2000 in sponsorships and is hoping that amount will swell considerably, at least to the $5000 he raised when he took part in the Great Bike Challenge for the first time last year.

Brett said he is riding in memory of a friend Chris Wiseman who died of cancer aged 42 and for the children that get cancer.

“I want to help out those little buggers because I can’t imagine what kids that have cancer go through”.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature