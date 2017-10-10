Vicious attack kills dog

A Warragul pensioner who had to put down his “best friend” is now facing crippling veterinary bills after a vicious dog attack three months ago.

Werner Schutze still misses Rex, who after 14 years together, he says was “man’s best friend.”

Rex had to be put down after two weeks of ongoing veterinary treatments and surgery following an attack by another dog at the end of June.

Werner, 84, walked Rex (on leash) every day. The Latrobe St resident was on his daily walk in the surrounding neighbourhood when the attack allegedly occurred.

Werner said the dog appeared to have escaped its property when it aggressively attacked Rex, a bull terrier.