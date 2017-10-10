Service station development

Initial site preparation has started for a new service station in Warragul.

Planning approval for a BP service station and two retail food outlets on a vacant site on the corner of Alfred and Howitt Sts was initially given by Baw Baw Shire almost two years ago.

Drawings of the proposed development submitted with the planning application named the petrol outlet as BP Logan Park.

Sydney headquartered Clifford Constructions, that specialises in commercial, industrial and retail constructions, is the contractor for the project.

The Gazette has to date been unable to contact the project manager to get a timetable for when construction might start and an expected completed date.