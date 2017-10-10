Home News Police send message

The results of a targeted traffic operation by Baw Baw Highway Patrol over last weekend’s long weekend were “encouraging.”

Ongoing traffic operations by Baw Baw Highway Patrol appear to be sending a message to drivers that local police will not tolerate traffic and road offences, according to sergeant Andrew Milbourne.

Mr Milbourne said the results of a targeted operation over last weekend’s long weekend were “encouraging.”

He said operations would be ongoing as police continued to strive for a zero road toll.

More than 1600 preliminary blood tests of drivers over the recent long weekend saw only one driver exceeding 0.05.

One driver also returned a positive drug test.

 

