Final church service

Leonie and Ross Pethybridge and Val Murphy sing a farewell hymn during the final Thorpdale Uniting Church service.

It was a day of mixed emotion when Reverend Chris Duxbury led the final service at Thorpdale Uniting Church last month.

Rev Duxbury was at the church’s first service in October 1990 when her father, the Reverend Albert Wicks, led the congregation.

Now, 27 years later, she is not only part of the church’s history in the visitor book for its opening, but also its final chapter.

The Thorpdale Uniting Church was built with funds raised through growing paddocks of potatoes and rearing calves, along with many generous donations.

A large crowd formed to celebrate its opening, with Rev Wicks.

