Eagles stun Parkers

Buln Buln players Jeff Walsh (bowler) and Jack Armour celebrate the wicket of Yarragon’s Laytten Smith who was stumped during the division one match.

Ellinbank (8-168) defeated Western Park (7-165).

Ellinbank have caused a stunning first-round upset win over Western Park in round one of Warragul District Cricket Association action.

The Eagles (8-168) chased down a considerable target on their way to a two-wicket defeat of the Warriors (7-165).

At one stage, it seemed Ellinbank would dismiss Western Park cheaply – with the scoreboard reading 6-98 after Matthew Wakefield’s exit for 44.  However, a lower order fightback courtesy of experienced duo Jason Croft (27 not out from 27) and Sam Russell (a 44-ball 42 that highlighted his run-scoring ability) carried Western Park through to 7-165.

 

