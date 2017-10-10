Eagles stun Parkers

Ellinbank (8-168) defeated Western Park (7-165).

Ellinbank have caused a stunning first-round upset win over Western Park in round one of Warragul District Cricket Association action.

The Eagles (8-168) chased down a considerable target on their way to a two-wicket defeat of the Warriors (7-165).

At one stage, it seemed Ellinbank would dismiss Western Park cheaply – with the scoreboard reading 6-98 after Matthew Wakefield’s exit for 44. However, a lower order fightback courtesy of experienced duo Jason Croft (27 not out from 27) and Sam Russell (a 44-ball 42 that highlighted his run-scoring ability) carried Western Park through to 7-165.