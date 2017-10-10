Home Sport Cheering to success

Cheering to success

The “Lightning” team from Storm Elite All Stars won the mini level one division state championship.  They are (from left) Emma Brown, Milly Brain, Cordelia Worrall, Olivia Rhodes, Addison Heenan, Lily Boyce, Nakita Marriott, Caitlyn Beale, Mikayla Reynolds and Taylah Wassenberg.

Warragul cheerleaders won four titles at the AASCF Victorian State Championships.

Storm Elite All Stars of Warragul sent 11 teams with 137 athletes aged four to 23-years-old to the three day event at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.

They were up against 76 clubs of 5000 plus athletes in the second largest competition of the year.

Competing in the large gym division against the best clubs from around Victoria, Storm Elite walked away with four teams – “Spark”, “Monsoons”, “Tsunamis” and “Lightning” - winning state championships and three gaining second place.

 

