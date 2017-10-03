Home Sport Teeing off for tournament

Teeing off for tournament

Posted on by editor
John Andrew of Warragul got his day underway with a solid drive off the first tee.

John Andrew of Warragul got his day underway with a solid drive off the first tee.

The Warragul Golf Club held its 98th annual tournament last week.

The weather was kind with most days fine except for the women’s fourball on Monday played in showers and the men’s fourball on Thursday.

There were visitors from local clubs along with Riversdale, Settlers Run, Beaconsfield, Ballarat, Tambo Valley and Cranbourne.

Heath, Lee and Matt and the pro shop staff kept the fields moving each day with most finishing in good time.

Nathan and his crew had the course in great condition for the many who competed.

    Tagged with: ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature