Teeing off for tournament

The Warragul Golf Club held its 98th annual tournament last week.

The weather was kind with most days fine except for the women’s fourball on Monday played in showers and the men’s fourball on Thursday.

There were visitors from local clubs along with Riversdale, Settlers Run, Beaconsfield, Ballarat, Tambo Valley and Cranbourne.

Heath, Lee and Matt and the pro shop staff kept the fields moving each day with most finishing in good time.

Nathan and his crew had the course in great condition for the many who competed.