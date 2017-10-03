Striding to child safety

The first strides of about two million Billy Tindall will make until October 27 were taken in Warragul to start a 2000-kilometre ultra-marathon during which he aims to raise $100,000 for the Daniel Morecombe Foundation.

The foundation was established by Daniel Morecombe’s parents, Bruce and Denise, to promote child safety awareness after their son was abducted from Queensland’s Sunshine Coast in 2003.

It was eight years before his remains were found.

Mr and Mrs Morecombe were in Warragul to see Mr Tindall, from Caboolture in south-east Queensland, set off from the Lionel Rose statue in Queen St park.

Mr Tindall said that as a father he was very passionate about child safety and said all children should feel and be safe.

His run is scheduled to end on the Sunshine Coast on October 27, the foundation’s national day of action on child safety named as “Day for Daniel”.