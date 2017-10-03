Passion becomes career

A former Drouin High School student has praised the school for igniting a sporting passion which has seen her co-host an SEN 1116 radio show.

Andrea Donaldson attended Drouin High School in the 1970s and 80s and this year has been co-hosting “Everybody’s Talking” on Sunday nights.

With SEN full of football, Ms Donaldson described the variety sports show as “trying to give other sports a go”.

Football isn’t entirely ignored but Ms Donaldson has enjoyed showcasing different sports such as badminton and fistball as well as recreational games such as giant jenga and cornhole.

“It’s anything and everything that has anything remotely to do with sport,” she said. “Any strange sport or experience. We’re all for it.”

Ms Donaldson said participating in every sport on offer at Drouin High School via its “amazing facilities” was a great base for the radio show.

“It’s really the only reason this came about. When I went there, the facilities were out of this world. If I hadn’t had that education and level of professionalism…it was pretty amazing.”