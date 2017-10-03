Export market expands

Warragul based dairy equipment manufacturer Eli Innovation has expanded its export market.

It has been an exciting few months for Eli Innovation whose motivation to expand its market overseas has seen its latest delivery shipped to Abu Dhabi ready for installation in November.

Manufacturers of dairy management systems including cup removers and milk meters, Eli Innovation has now installed 10,000 units across Australia, New Zealand and China.

The company’s export market includes New Zealand, China, Indonesia, India and now the United Arab Emirates.

Eli’s latest international installation will see the company’s automatic cup removers and milk meters installed in a prominent Middle Eastern family’s walk-through dairy.

Eli Innovation managing director Greg Cole said the installation was being undertaken in conjunction with Warragul’s Daviesway who is fitting out the dairy.

He said dairy farms in Abu Dhabi can milk up to three to four times a day, with some dairies milking up to 8000 cows.