Home News Export market expands

Export market expands

Posted on by editor
Eli Innovation’s managing director Greg Cole and product engineer Nils Netzer are excited about the opportunities ahead following the company’s first sale of its automatic cup remover into Unites Arab Emirates.

Eli Innovation’s managing director Greg Cole and product engineer Nils Netzer are excited about the opportunities ahead following the company’s first sale of its automatic cup remover into Unites Arab Emirates.

 

Warragul based dairy equipment manufacturer Eli Innovation has expanded its export market.

It has been an exciting few months for Eli Innovation whose motivation to expand its market overseas has seen its latest delivery shipped to Abu Dhabi ready for installation in November.

Manufacturers of dairy management systems including cup removers and milk meters, Eli Innovation has now installed 10,000 units across Australia, New Zealand and China.

The company’s export market includes New Zealand, China, Indonesia, India and now the United Arab Emirates.

Eli’s latest international installation will see the company’s automatic cup removers and milk meters installed in a prominent Middle Eastern family’s walk-through dairy.

Eli Innovation managing director Greg Cole said the installation was being undertaken in conjunction with Warragul’s Daviesway who is fitting out the dairy.

He said dairy farms in Abu Dhabi can milk up to three to four times a day, with some dairies milking up to 8000 cows.

    Tagged with:
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature