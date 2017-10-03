Camping out for cancer

Almost 200 men, women and children had a great weekend camping at Woods Point recently and in the process raised about $3700 for prostate cancer.

That amount plus another $4400 raised from other fundraising such as silent online auctions and donations is the result of an initiative thought up by Drouin man Brad Plumb last year.

His Big Plum Tours – a name Brad said was “dreamt up by a mate” – was started last year and raised about $5000 for prostate cancer after learning his grandfather had been diagnosed with it.

He said he initially mainly approached fellow members in a four-wheel drive club to take part.

Last year there were about 33 vehicles and 100 people and by word of mouth this year drew almost twice as many vehicles and people.