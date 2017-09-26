Tree to go for roundabout

A tree on the north-west corner of Mason and Palmerston Sts will have to go to enable a planned roundabout to be built at the road junction.

Baw Baw Shire is also constructing a similar roundabout at the junction of Mason and Albert Sts as part of its central business district streetscape project to improve traffic flows and safety.

The English elm, thought to be about 100 years old and included on the shire’s heritage list, is one of 11 mature exotic street trees on the western side of Mason St, between Palmerston and Albert Sts.

The council said it investigated all possible ways to avoid removing the tree but it could not be avoided due to the safer design requirement for the roundabout.

Several similar English elms will be planted elsewhere to offset the loss of the tree.

The two new roundabouts will enable movements of vehicles as large as semi-trailers.

They also include three-metre wide pedestrian crossing points at splitter islands on the roads.