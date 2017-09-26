Shire in strong position

A total of $3 million will be put aside by Baw Baw Shire for future projects or emergency works.

The financial report adopted at a special council meeting last week indicated council was in an “excellent position.”

The report showed council had achieved a $16.2 million accounting surplus for the year.

Within its $7.6 million accumulated cash surplus, is $3 million that will be transferred to a reserve fund and $4.6 million “quarantined” for future projects.

Corporate and community services director Mark Dupe said the $3 million unallocated surplus gave council “some room to move and contingency for an emergency.”

“It gives us a small buffer to meet works as they arise.

“Our position gives council options now,” he said.

Chief executive officer Alison Leighton said council’s audit committee indicated this was the strongest position council had been in for some time.

Ms Leighton attributed the healthy financial position to the decisions made by staff.

“It is decision making by officers and the measures they have taken to act in a prudent manner.

Ms Leighton said carrying forward only $6 million worth of capital works into next year’s program was a credit to staff who had planned and delivered works by June 30.